Van ECK Associates Corp Has $114,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $4,114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Down 4.6 %

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $121.82 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.