Van ECK Associates Corp Has $99,000 Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

