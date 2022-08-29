Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Maximus by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

