Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $158.96 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.