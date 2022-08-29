VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 591,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 508,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

