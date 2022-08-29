Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.