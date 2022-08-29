Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Varta Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Varta stock opened at 8.81 on Monday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of 7.25 and a fifty-two week high of 15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.40.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.