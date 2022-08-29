VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.17% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

