Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,169 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

