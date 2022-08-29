Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

