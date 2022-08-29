Wing Finance (WING) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.90 or 0.00054551 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,629 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

