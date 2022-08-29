WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cable One by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,064,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Trading Down 3.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,333.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,348.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

