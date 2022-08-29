WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,194 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.