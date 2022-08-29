WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 7,895 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,294 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

