WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

