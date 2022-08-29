WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $648,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

