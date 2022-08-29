Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,155 shares of company stock worth $176,452. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

