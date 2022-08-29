Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,222 DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DTRT Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 72.1% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DTRT opened at $10.13 on Monday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

DTRT Health Acquisition Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

