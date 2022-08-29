Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 495,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

