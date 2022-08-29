Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BYNOU opened at $9.96 on Monday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

