Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Price Performance

FG Merger stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. FG Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.