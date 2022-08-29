Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,086 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.89 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.