Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intevac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,957 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $393,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 0.2 %

Intevac stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.