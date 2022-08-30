10,399 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

