12,326 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

