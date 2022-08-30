15,737 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

