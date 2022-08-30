4ART Coin (4ART) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.39 Million

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4ART Coin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. 4ART Coin has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

4ART Coin Coin Profile

4ART Coin (CRYPTO:4ART) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4ART Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

