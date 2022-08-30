4ART Coin Price Up 21.1% This Week (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One 4ART Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4ART Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

