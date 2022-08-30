9,504 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth $126,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth $207,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SSL opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

