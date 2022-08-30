ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $196,975.10 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $196,975.10 and approximately $28,804.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

