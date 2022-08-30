ADAX (ADAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $288,643.00

ADAX (ADAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. ADAX has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $288,643.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ADAX has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ADAX Coin Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ADAX
Receive News & Updates for ADAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.