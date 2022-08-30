adbank Hits 24 Hour Volume of $526,115.00 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $236,516.34 and approximately $526,115.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

