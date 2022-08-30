Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA YJUN opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

