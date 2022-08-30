Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

CVBF opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

