Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

