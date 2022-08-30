Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Westlake Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

