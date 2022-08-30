Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,172 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stem by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 495,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stem by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 222,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

STEM opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Stem

A number of research firms recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,042 shares of company stock worth $8,444,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

