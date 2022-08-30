Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens cut their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

