Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 713,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

