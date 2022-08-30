Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

