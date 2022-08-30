Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRC Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.