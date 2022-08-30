Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

