Aeon Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00747716 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

