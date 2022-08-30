Aigang 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,076.00 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $31,237.16 and $1,076.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

