Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Albany International worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Albany International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 51,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

