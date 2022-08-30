Alkimi One Day Trading Volume Tops $165,303.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Alkimi has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $165,303.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Alkimi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

