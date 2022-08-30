Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,049.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APYRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

