AllSafe Trading Up 2.4% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $41,863.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

