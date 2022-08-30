AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,643 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $31,024,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 289,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

