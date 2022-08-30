AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,930 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

