AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Insider Activity

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,268,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,268,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,457 shares of company stock worth $12,738,068. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.